Governor Noem planning new legislation around abortion

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “The Declaration of Independence summarizes what we all know in our hearts to be true. God created each of us and endowed all of us with the right to life. This is true for everyone, including those with an extra chromosome,” said Gov. Noem.

This was one of Noem’s main talking points in her state of the state address.

She believes that every living being should be allowed to live.

A political science associate professor from the University of South Dakota, says that Noem taking this stance should not be surprising.

“I believe that’s part of Gov. Noem’s family first policy. She has held herself out from quite a few years that the focus she wants to put on her administration is being family friendly,” said Michael Card, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of South Dakota.

While Noem believes this legislation is necessary, Planned Parenthood sees another hurdle they will need to pass.

“This is nothing new to us. I’ve been with planned parenthood for almost 3 years. All 3 sessions I have been a part of, including this one. It’s part of the fabric of this state and we know were up against it,” said Kristin Hayward, Manager of Advocacy and Development for Planned Parenthood South Dakota.

Despite the potential of more and more barriers put in front of them, planned parenthood has one concern, the people that need their help.

“Whatever the decision is for the women who enters our clinic and decides that an abortion is the right choice for her, it is not our place to judge, it is not our place to separate that out,” said Hayward.

