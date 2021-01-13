Advertisement

Lawmakers push flexibility amid pandemic as many forgo masks

South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota lawmakers are finalizing rules aimed at pushing the session forward amid the pandemic, but acknowledged that their plans to meet in Pierre could be upended by virus infections.

As the session reached its second day, the state Capitol was marked by close-quartered conversations, many lawmakers without masks and concerns about what a virus outbreak would mean for the process of forming the state’s laws and budget.

One of the Legislature’s first tasks was amending rules to allow for flexibility during the pandemic.

