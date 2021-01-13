Mike Miller returns home as high school coach for his sons in Tennessee

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A short time walking in the shoes of the late Gary Munsen has given Mike Miller a new appreciation for his old Mitchell High School coach. “I don’t know why he did it so long, how about that!? All these coaches though, honestly, they don’t get enough attention and respect because you’re job is to make sure your grow these young men as basketball players but also as kids and make sure that they’re ready for college and life. And so you don’t know how much time they put into that and now I do,” Miller says.

Following in Munsen’s footsteps is another reason the first year head coach at Germantown Tennessee’s Houston High School wanted to come back to his native South Dakota for games, especially at the Corn Palace. “A lot of memories brought up. You know, sitting in the seats that coach Munsen was sitting in, I can’t coach nearly as good as he can or could! But it was just a lot of fun being back in Mitchell or being in the Pentagon. South Dakota has always been good to me and it’s fun to come back and play basketball in a different role now,” Mike says.

The most important role to Mike was that of being a dad, which is why stepped down as an assistant at the University of Memphis, giving him the chance to coach his sons Maverick and Mason. “It’s been fun. It’s been rewarding. Just didn’t spend enough time with them and so now I get every day with them on the court. As long as we don’t take it home or I don’t take it home with myself our relationship has been pretty good so far,” Miller says.

And teach in a way that draws from his college and 17-year NBA experience. “We play more of a pro style basketball game. It teaches these kids how to play, how to read and react, learn how to play basketball defensively, terminology defensively for college. My biggest thing when I do this is not to win games, it’s to get these guys ready for what they want to do when they play college basketball, and I think that’s what every coach wants to do,” Mike says.

Yet still has a Kernel of familiarity.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.