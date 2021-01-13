Advertisement

Popular books of 2020 from Siouxland Libraries

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Beth Berg is a librarian with Siouxland Libraries. She compiled a short list of books that were popular in 2020. She looked at the books that were circulated the most throughout the year as well as some lists that publishers put out that highlighted the top books.

The book that was circulated the most in 2020 within Siouxland Libraries was Moral Compass by Danielle Steel. Berg said readers really went for mystery and thriller novels in 2020. The other novels she mentioned were Fair Warning by Michael Connelly, Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid, and The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson.

There are several books readers are anticipating to be released in 2021. The novel that is topping the list for holds is by Kristin Hannah. It’s called The Four Winds. It comes out February 9th. A few other books readers are looking forward to are Later by Stephen King and Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia. Those books will be released in March. One that was recently released on January 3rd is The Wife Upstairs by Rachel Hawkins.

