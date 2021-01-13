Advertisement

South Dakota Chief Justice wants pay raises for judges

S.D. Chief Justice Steven Jensen delivers State of the Judiciary address in Pierre Jan. 13.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Chief Justice Steven R. Jensen is using his first State of the Judiciary address to argue for higher pay for judges in the state’s court system.

Jensen took over the helm this month after former Chief Justice David Gilbertson retired from a 20-year tenure at the post.

Jensen’s speech focused on promoting court system employees who have continued to perform difficult work, even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the State of the Judiciary Address below

South Dakota State of the Judiciary Address

Chief Justice Steven R. Jensen delivers his State of the Judiciary Address to a joint session of the South Dakota Legislature. ••• For the latest news happening NOW download the Dakota News Now app. Apple: apple.co/3caX51D Google Play: bit.ly/2vjBnYQ dakotanewsnow.com/

Posted by Dakota News Now on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

