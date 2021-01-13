South Dakota Chief Justice wants pay raises for judges

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Chief Justice Steven R. Jensen is using his first State of the Judiciary address to argue for higher pay for judges in the state’s court system.

Jensen took over the helm this month after former Chief Justice David Gilbertson retired from a 20-year tenure at the post.

Jensen’s speech focused on promoting court system employees who have continued to perform difficult work, even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the State of the Judiciary Address below

South Dakota State of the Judiciary Address Chief Justice Steven R. Jensen delivers his State of the Judiciary Address to a joint session of the South Dakota Legislature.

