Advertisement

South Dakota tourism industry excited for 2021

South Dakota tourism industry excited for 2021
South Dakota tourism industry excited for 2021(Nick Nelson)
By Scott Engen
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The tourism industry is one of South Dakota’s strongest, and like many things, the pandemic forced it to adapt.

Now that 2020 is over, and the new year has begun, the state’s tourism industry is excited for what 2021 has to bring.

South Dakota tourism is moving “Onward!” - that is the theme of the 2021 Governor’s Conference on Tourism, which is to be held Jan. 20-21.

The industry, statewide, has no doubt faced challenges throughout the last year but is committed to staying focused and determined through 2021, and beyond.

However, the past year wasn’t all negative, and in some instances, positive for the tourism industry.

As Gov. Kristi Noem said in her State of the State address Tuesday, “this last year, social distancing created a great opportunity for South Dakotans to get outside.” And get outside they did, as well as visitors from out of state.

For example, in that same address, Noem said Custer State Park surpassed two-million visits for the first time ever in 2020.

The Governor’s Conference on Tourism is now officially open for registration to anyone interested in tourism, marketing, and hospitality. Conference attendees will be able to register to participate virtually or for limited in-person attendance.

The event will feature industry-leading speakers. In addition, Gov. Noem is scheduled to give the closing remarks on Thursday, Jan. 21.

For more information about the conference or to register, visit www.SouthDakotaTourismConference.com.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect wanted for homicide is in custody following a police pursuit in Sioux Falls Tuesday.
Police: Suspect wanted for homicide arrested following pursuit in Sioux Falls
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
In this Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 file photo, people walk with their luggage through a deserted...
US to require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
Authorities have arrested a Des Moines man who allegedly took part in the riot at the U.S....
FBI: QAnon backer from Iowa was among 1st to breach Capitol

Latest News

South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
LIVE: South Dakota State of the Judiciary Address
Gov. Walz
Walz extends Minnesota’s coronavirus state of emergency
Nurse administers COVID-19 vaccine (file photo)
19 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday
Josue Emmanuel Hernandez
Police say man arrested in Sioux Falls pursuit is suspect in December homicide
Beth Berg, a librarian at Siouxland Libraries, goes over some of the popular books of 2020.
Popular books of 2020 from Siouxland Libraries