Strong Wind and Rain/Snow Incoming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After an incredibly unseasonable week of weather, our focus will turn to tracking a strong area of low pressure moving through the Midwest. High Wind Warnings, High Wind Watches, and Winter Storm Watches are all in effect for parts of the Dakota News Now viewing area.

We’re tracking some rainfall to move into parts of northwestern South Dakota this evening and move southeast throughout the night. While temperatures will mainly support the precipitation type as rainfall since it’ll be warm enough, as the precipitation ahead of the cold front moves through and crosses I-29 overnight there will be a chance for a wintry mix early Thursday morning in northwestern Iowa and southwestern Minnesota.

The wind will begin to increase in western South Dakota tonight to speeds between 30 and 40 mph with wind gusts ranging between 50 and 60 mph. We could easily see some spots in western South Dakota top out over 60 mph! While we’ll get a bit of a break from the precipitation on Thursday during the day, that night we’ll begin to see some snowfall come in and continue through Friday.

Due to the increased wind speeds, reduced visibilities are likely and we’ll be dealing with some hazardous travel. The strong wind will remain through the first half of Friday as the precipitation and the wind gradually dies down throughout Friday evening. The highest snowfall accumulation will be found in northeastern South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota where 3 to 6 inches will be possible. Around Sioux Falls, 2 to 4 inches will be possible. Further west you go, the snow amounts will diminish.

The weekend will feature extra cloud cover on Saturday with some clearing beginning to occur on Sunday. We’ll stay dry through the weekend with a chance for some light snow moving in on Monday. That will be our only precipitation chance heading into next week as temperatures begin to fall to the upper teens/lower 20′s for highs by next Friday.

