Advertisement

Third murder charge filed in South Dakota slayings

Gavel
Gavel(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. - A New York man already charged with a double murder in a South Dakota city last August is now charged with a third homicide in that state.

A Pennington County grand jury has indicted Arnson Absolu on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 22-year-old Dakota Zaiser.

His body was found in some woods near Rapid City about a month after two people were found shot to death in a park in that city on Aug. 24.

Charles Red Willow, a 26-year-old from Rapid City, and Ashley Nagy, a 29-year-old from Greeley, Colorado, were found dead from multiple bullet wounds inside a car at the park. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josue Emmanuel Hernandez
Police say man arrested in Sioux Falls pursuit is suspect in December homicide
In this Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 file photo, people walk with their luggage through a deserted...
US to require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Moderna vaccine (File photo)
Vaccine to be made available to high-risk South Dakotans next week

Latest News

Minn. Gov. Tim Walz (file photo)
Gov. Walz activates National Guard for Minnesota Capitol security
Credit: Meghan Archer, Great Outdoor Store
Ideas from Great Outdoor Store to get outside during the winter
Christopher Morales
Sioux City man charged in New Year’s shooting that killed 1
Jose Carlos Gil Morales Acevedo (left), Luis Javier Perez-Melendez (right)
Mitchell homicide suspects to make first court appearance Thursday
What to do during the winter from Great Outdoor Store
Winter ideas from Great Outdoor Store