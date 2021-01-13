Tuesday night basketball highlights from 4 games featuring #1 or #2 teams in South Dakota and Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, HARTFORD, S.D. and HULL, IA (Dakota News Now) -The 2nd-ranked SF Christian boys fell behind #4A Dell Rapids right away by 7 points. But a huge 2nd quarter propelled them to an 84-69 on their home floor. Tyler Prins led the way with 19 points and Brooks Nelson had 17. Connor Rentz had a game-high 20 points for the Quarriers and Brayden Pankonen had 17.

At the West Central gym in Hartford, #1A Dakota Valley out-scored the home team 78-70 thanks to a 40 point effort from Paul Bruns. And the West Central girls, ranked #2 in Class “A” beat the Panthers 59-47.

Finally in Hull, IA, the Comets of Boyden-Hull are now 9-0 after a 67-47 win over Unity Christian. That makes 17 straight wins for the Comets.

