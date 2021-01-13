Advertisement

Walz extends Minnesota’s coronavirus state of emergency

Gov. Walz
Gov. Walz(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz has extended Minnesota’s peacetime state of emergency by another 30 days so he can continue to use executive orders to direct the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the Legislature in session, the governor no longer needs to call special sessions to give lawmakers a chance to rescind those extensions.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told the Executive Council Wednesday that Minnesota has now recorded 440,354 coronavirus cases, averaging about 10,000 new cases per week, with 5,774 deaths, averaging about 40 per day. Those totals reflect 1,487 new cases and 50 new deaths.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect wanted for homicide is in custody following a police pursuit in Sioux Falls Tuesday.
Police: Suspect wanted for homicide arrested following pursuit in Sioux Falls
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
In this Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 file photo, people walk with their luggage through a deserted...
US to require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
Authorities have arrested a Des Moines man who allegedly took part in the riot at the U.S....
FBI: QAnon backer from Iowa was among 1st to breach Capitol

Latest News

South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
LIVE: South Dakota State of the Judiciary Address
Nurse administers COVID-19 vaccine (file photo)
19 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday
Josue Emmanuel Hernandez
Police say man arrested in Sioux Falls pursuit is suspect in December homicide
Beth Berg, a librarian at Siouxland Libraries, goes over some of the popular books of 2020.
Popular books of 2020 from Siouxland Libraries