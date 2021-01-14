Advertisement

10 additional COVID-19 deaths, 319 cases reported in South Dakota

A drive-thru COVID-19 testing event in western South Dakota. (file photo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials reported ten new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Thursday though active cases declined slightly in the state.

The state has seen 1,614 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Department of Health. One of the latest victims was in their 40s, three in their 60s, four in their 70s, and two over the age of 80.

Officials reported 319 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing total known cases in the state to 104,512. New cases were outpaced by recoveries as the state’s active cases declined by 34 to 4,728.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease fell by six to 247. COVID-19 patients occupy 9% of the state’s hospital beds and 23.6% of ICU beds, while 38% of hospital beds and 32% of ICU beds are still available.

The Department of Health reported 11.1% test-positivity rate over the past day, and an average of 13.3% over the past two weeks.

A total of 41,755 South Dakotans have received a COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, an increase of 1,800 from the previous day. Over 9,600 people have received both vaccine doses.

