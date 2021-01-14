Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, January 13th

DWU-NW doubleheader, Plays of the Week and the DSU women are ranked and the SDSU men are keeping busy
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota Wesleyan and Northwestern played a GPAC doubleheader in Orange City, Plays of the Week and the Dakota State women are in the NAIA polls for the first time in 12 years, plus the SDSU men are staying busy with this weekend’s games canceled.

Northwestern sweeps GPAC doubleheader with DWU at Orange City
Northwestern plays host to DWU in GPAC doubleheader in Orange City
SDSU men staying busy with this weekends games at Omaha canceled
Henderson keeping Jacks busy despite postponed games in Omaha
Dakota State women ranked 24th in NAIA basketball poll
Dakota State women in NAIA poll for first time since 2008
Billion Automotive Plays of the Week
Billion Auto Plays of the Week