Billion Auto Plays of the Week

Zach Borg has the top plays from this past week
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -You might say that Roosevelt’s Tucker Large backed into a bucket against O’Gorman.

A couple of milestones make our countdown next. South Dakota State’s 71-61 win over Western Illinois delivered head coach Aaron Johnston’s 500th win.

This 3 from Dell Rapids Saint Mary’s Connor Libis made him the all-time leading scorer in school history with 2,295 points, surpassing his coach Colby Fitzgerald.

Parker Fox and Northern State dunked Bemidji State to finish off a weekend sweep.

But the top slams come from the preps, first from Washington’s Akok Aguer and then from Sioux Falls Christian’s Noah Van Donkersgoed.

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week.

