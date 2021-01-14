Blizzard Conditions East

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - I-29 across all of South Dakota and I-90 from Sioux Falls to the Minnesota border will be closed beginning at 10:00 PM tonight.

Blizzard Warnings and High Wind Warnings have been issued across the region for tonight and into Friday. We’re tracking a strong storm system moving through the Midwest which will lead to travel concern for tonight and throughout the day Friday.

Snowfall will continue to pick up in intensity throughout the evening and for Friday. The eastern parts of the area (mainly around I-29) will see the bulk of the snow for Friday. There are two areas that we are monitoring for the higher snowfall accumulations. The first location will be in northeastern South Dakota around Watertown through Sisseton where as much as 4 to 8 inches of snow will be possible. Another location that will likely wind up with the same amount will be along the Buffalo Ridge in southwestern Minnesota.

As far as locations like Sioux Falls, around 1 to 3 inches will be possible. There will be pockets of 2 to 4 inches possible along and east of I-29 as well. The inconsistency in snowfall totals is due to the various waves of snow we will experience throughout tonight and Friday. The main concern above all will be the wind. Wind gusts will exceed 50 mph and likely reach and briefly exceed 60 mph leading to white out conditions. Even though in areas like Sioux Falls where there won’t be as much snow, travel will still be greatly impacted.

The wind will die down throughout Friday night and into Saturday morning. The weekend will be generally cloudy and temperatures will be a few degrees above normal. Highs will be in the upper 20′s to the lower 30′s. There is a chance for some light snow on Monday, but otherwise we’ll be staying dry throughout next week.

Attention will turn to much colder and more Arctic air returning by next weekend. Highs will only be in the lower teens and morning lows will be in the single digits.

