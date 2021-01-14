Dakota State women in NAIA poll for first time since 2008

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has released its second edition of the NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches Top 25 national poll (Division I) Wednesday morning.

Dakota State (S.D.) cracked into the NAIA Top 25 national poll for the first time since the 2007-08 season in the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 poll. The Trojans are ranked No. 24 in the current national poll after collecting 121 points. DSU received votes recognition in the previous poll at the No. 26 spot.

Campbellsville (Ky.) is the new No. 1 team in the national poll with a 7-0 record. Westmont (Calif.) was the previous No. 1 team and fell to No. 2 in the poll.

DSU is currently 12-3 overall record and maintains the sole possession of the North Star Athletic Association women’s basketball conference with a 4-0 record. The Trojans are currently on an eight-game winning streak, including 10 victories in the last 11 games.

Dakota State resumes to action next weekend as they continue their North Star Athletic Association action next weekend. The Trojans visit Waldorf (Iowa) on Friday, Jan. 22 and Viterbo (Wis.) on Saturday, Jan. 23.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.