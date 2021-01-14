Advertisement

Dakota State women in NAIA poll for first time since 2008

Trojans have won 8 straight games and are 12-3 for the season
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has released its second edition of the NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches Top 25 national poll (Division I) Wednesday morning.

Dakota State (S.D.) cracked into the NAIA Top 25 national poll for the first time since the 2007-08 season in the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 poll. The Trojans are ranked No. 24 in the current national poll after collecting 121 points. DSU received votes recognition in the previous poll at the No. 26 spot.

Campbellsville (Ky.) is the new No. 1 team in the national poll with a 7-0 record. Westmont (Calif.) was the previous No. 1 team and fell to No. 2 in the poll.

DSU is currently 12-3 overall record and maintains the sole possession of the North Star Athletic Association women’s basketball conference with a 4-0 record. The Trojans are currently on an eight-game winning streak, including 10 victories in the last 11 games.

Dakota State resumes to action next weekend as they continue their North Star Athletic Association action next weekend. The Trojans visit Waldorf (Iowa) on Friday, Jan. 22 and Viterbo (Wis.) on Saturday, Jan. 23.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josue Emmanuel Hernandez
Police say man arrested in Sioux Falls pursuit is suspect in December homicide
In this Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 file photo, people walk with their luggage through a deserted...
US to require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Moderna vaccine (File photo)
Vaccine to be made available to high-risk South Dakotans next week

Latest News

Northwestern sweeps GPAC doubleheader with DWU at Orange City
Northwestern plays host to DWU in GPAC doubleheader in Orange City
SDSU men staying busy with this weekends games at Omaha canceled
Henderson keeping Jacks busy despite postponed games in Omaha
Billion Automotive Plays of the Week
Billion Auto Plays of the Week
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, January 13th
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, January 13th