Gov. Walz activates National Guard for Minnesota Capitol security

Minn. Gov. Tim Walz (file photo)
Minn. Gov. Tim Walz (file photo)(Source: WCCO via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz has activated the Minnesota National Guard to protect the state Capitol amid rising fears of violence ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The activation comes amid growing concern about potential attacks at state capitols across the country following last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

A recent memo from the FBI’s Minneapolis field office warned of threats to the Minnesota and Michigan capitols for this Sunday.

Meanwhile, Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman said authorities are investigating last week’s rally by supporters of President Donald Trump in St. Paul for statements that could be considered incitements to violence.

