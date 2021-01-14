Advertisement

Groups ask court to restore protections for US gray wolves

Gray wolf (file photo)
Gray wolf (file photo)(Wisconsin DNR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Wildlife advocates are asking a federal court to overturn a U.S. government decision that stripped Endangered Species Act protections for wolves across most of the nation.

Two coalitions of advocacy groups filed lawsuits Thursday in U.S. District Court in Northern California seeking to restore protections for the predators.

The Trump administration announced in October that wolves were considered recovered from near-extinction across most of the U.S. But critics of the move say continued protections are needed so fledgling wolf populations in Colorado and on the West Coast can continue to expand.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said gray wolves have exceeded goals for recovery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josue Emmanuel Hernandez
Police say man arrested in Sioux Falls pursuit is suspect in December homicide
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Officials in Hamlin County are asking for people to be cautious out on the ice this winter,...
Groups raise donations for family after loss at Lake Poinsett
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
In this Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 file photo, people walk with their luggage through a deserted...
US to require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test

Latest News

Snow Removals
Crews work to prepare for snow removal
Crews battling apartment complex fire in Pierre, residents evacuated.
Crews battling apartment complex fire in Pierre, residents evacuated
No fans for 2021 Summit League tournaments, Sioux Falls businesses discuss economic impact
No fans for 2021 Summit League tournaments, Sioux Falls businesses discuss economic impact
Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in northwest Pierre Thursday night.
Crews respond to apartment fire in Pierre
The Men’s and Women's Summit League basketball tournaments will play on for the 13th year in...
No fans for 2021 Summit League tournaments, Sioux Falls businesses discuss economic impact