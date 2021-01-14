Groups raise donations for family after loss at Lake Poinsett

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s been a movement from individuals and groups across the state this week, reaching out to the family of Mike and Jaxson Berwald and supporting them at this time.

It’s support coming from a growing number of those involved in outdoor activities recognizing the risks they take every time they go out, according to Katelynn Sheehan.

“We take a risk, you know every time as outdoorsmen. Whether it’s hunting, fishing, it doesn’t matter. We take that risk every time we go out.” Sheehan said.

Sheehan is a committee member for the Tom and Matt Hill Memorial Fishing Tournament organization, started in rememberance of the lives of two brothers from Volga who passed away after a hunting accident. The organization has now evolved not only as an annual tournament in the summer, but as a group that helps where they can with the needs of others in communities across the state, including raising donations for the Berwald family this week.

“And we’ve never met these people, personally. But we want to help them because you should not have to worry about the financial strain, when they should be thinking about the legacy of Jaxson and Mike, and not the financial hardship.”

So far the group has raised over $3,200 for the family. And they’re not the only ones, as Sheehan said she’s seen an enormous effort from other groups and individuals helping out for the same cause.

“I mean we’re from South Dakota. We know how to support each other, we’re a great state. And I’ve seen so many different groups, and even just individuals helping this family. And they’ve never met them either.”

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.