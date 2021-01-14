Advertisement

Henderson keeping Jacks busy despite postponed games in Omaha

No games this weekend
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As we learned Monday, the men’s games at Omaha this weekend have been cancelled because of COVID 19. The Jackrabbits picked up a pair of wins last weekend at home against Western Illinois to get the Summit League schedule started on the right foot.

But they will have another big gap between games, which hurts the teams momentum for sure. ”Well we’ll work on ourselves right now. We’ve got plenty of areas where we need to improve, especially with just getting this whole group back to practicing together again and it’s a great time to work on situations. Throw a minute on the clock and we’re down 2 with 9 seconds left on the shot clock. How are we going to handle that situation? We try to throw situations like that to our guys all the time and this is going to be a great time to work on some of those so that’s what we’ll do now,” says Henderson.

The Jackrabbits are glad to have Doug Wilson and Noah Freidel back in the line-up moving forward. They play again on January 22nd when they host North Dakota at Frost Arena. Congrats to Paul Sather for his 300th win by the way. SDSU is 2-0 and both NDSU and USD are 4-0 to start the conference season.

