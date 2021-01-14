Advertisement

How will you know it’s your turn to get vaccinated?

By Jenna Lemair
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts remain among the top states in the country.

Health care providers are working swiftly to vaccinate priority groups.

As they get closer to vaccinating larger populations, there’s a number of big questions from the upcoming and much larger demographics, including how do we know when it’s our turn to get the vaccine?

Starting next Monday, January 18th, the South Dakota Department of Health will be moving into phase 1D of their vaccination plan.

“We also know that the 1D population is quite large,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health.

The demographic of Group 1D includes people aged 65 and older, anyone with two or more underlying health conditions, residents of congregate living and group homes, as well as teachers and other school or college staff, and funeral service workers.

“So, we will be focusing, starting next week, on those individuals who are 80 or older, as well as people that are at highest risk,” said Malsam-Rysdon.

So, how you know when it’s your time to get vaccinated?

The answer varies on your demographic.

She continued, “As we get into the 1D population, there will be some of that direct outreach, especially for those higher risk individuals that we know because of their health care condition.”

Once the vaccine phases reach more of the general public, how you go about getting your vaccine will depend on your geographic area.

Dr. Basel, with Avera, says the best source of information to know when it’s your turn to be immunized is by going to the state health department’s website at https://doh.sd.gov/covid/ .

Dr. Basel said, “If you go into there, you then go onto the vaccination page and there’s a county map that, county by county, talks about who is going to be vaccinating in your area. If you click on your county, it will take you to that vaccinator.”

“And then from there, you’ll get to those vaccinator websites and they have several different means of people getting a hold of them then to kind of get in line for a vaccine,” said Malsam-Rysdon.

Currently, South Dakota has been receiving an average of 11,000 doses a week and has administered over 47,950 doses.

