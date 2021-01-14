Advertisement

Ideas from Great Outdoor Store to get outside during the winter

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The general manager of the Great Outdoor Store, Meghan Archer, and the marketing manager, Emily Larson, joined Dakota News Now Thursday morning to talk about ways to get outside during the winter. Many people avoid the outdoors during winter because it’s too cold or they claim there’s nothing to do.

The Great Outdoor Store has plenty of winter clothing to help make people’s experiences better outside. Staff is also offering rentals of skis and snowshoes to encourage people to get out and enjoy the outdoors during the winter, especially during the pandemic. If you’d like to rent either piece of equipment, call 605-335-1132 to reserve it.

The Great Outdoor Store is in Downtown Sioux Falls along 10th Street. It opened in 1983 as the area’s only locally-owned specialty outdoor store.

Larson said the store is running a campaign on social media called “No Bad Weather.” The goal is to get people to post a photo of themselves doing something outdoors and tag the Great Outdoor Store. Each tag gives them a chance to win a prize at the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josue Emmanuel Hernandez
Police say man arrested in Sioux Falls pursuit is suspect in December homicide
In this Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 file photo, people walk with their luggage through a deserted...
US to require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Moderna vaccine (File photo)
Vaccine to be made available to high-risk South Dakotans next week

Latest News

Minn. Gov. Tim Walz (file photo)
Gov. Walz activates National Guard for Minnesota Capitol security
Christopher Morales
Sioux City man charged in New Year’s shooting that killed 1
Jose Carlos Gil Morales Acevedo (left), Luis Javier Perez-Melendez (right)
Mitchell homicide suspects to make first court appearance Thursday
What to do during the winter from Great Outdoor Store
Winter ideas from Great Outdoor Store