Ideas from Great Outdoor Store to get outside during the winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The general manager of the Great Outdoor Store, Meghan Archer, and the marketing manager, Emily Larson, joined Dakota News Now Thursday morning to talk about ways to get outside during the winter. Many people avoid the outdoors during winter because it’s too cold or they claim there’s nothing to do.

The Great Outdoor Store has plenty of winter clothing to help make people’s experiences better outside. Staff is also offering rentals of skis and snowshoes to encourage people to get out and enjoy the outdoors during the winter, especially during the pandemic. If you’d like to rent either piece of equipment, call 605-335-1132 to reserve it.

The Great Outdoor Store is in Downtown Sioux Falls along 10th Street. It opened in 1983 as the area’s only locally-owned specialty outdoor store.

Larson said the store is running a campaign on social media called “No Bad Weather.” The goal is to get people to post a photo of themselves doing something outdoors and tag the Great Outdoor Store. Each tag gives them a chance to win a prize at the end of the week.

