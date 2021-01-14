Advertisement

Minnesota health officials expand vaccine eligibility

Pfizer vaccines
Pfizer vaccines(North Dakota Department of Health)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Department of Health has told hospitals, health care systems and other vaccination providers that they can now provide coronavirus shots to a broader group of the population, including Minnesotans 65 and older.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a statement that the move is meant to free providers to use all available doses as quickly as possible while still ensuring that the doses are targeted to those most at-need for protection from COVID-19.

The federal government this week urged states to immediately start vaccinating groups that had been lower down the priority scale than before.

