Mitchell homicide suspects to make first court appearance Thursday

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two men charged with second degree murder after a downtown Mitchell shooting last weekend are set to make their initial appearances in court Thursday.

Twenty-seven-year old Jose Morales Acevedo and 28-year old Luis Perez-Melendez were arrested on Sunday after the incident, which took place at around 11:00 Saturday night at a residence at the 500 block of North Main Street.

Police say the pair went to the 38-year old victim’s residence to steal a handgun.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

