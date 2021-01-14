Advertisement

Mitchell homicide suspects to make first court appearance Thursday

Jose Carlos Gil Morales Acevedo (left), Luis Javier Perez-Melendez (right)
Jose Carlos Gil Morales Acevedo (left), Luis Javier Perez-Melendez (right)(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two men charged with second degree murder after a downtown Mitchell shooting last weekend are set to make their initial appearances in court Thursday. 

Twenty-seven-year old Jose Morales Acevedo and 28-year old Luis Perez-Melendez were arrested on Sunday after the incident, which took place at around 11:00 Saturday night at a residence at the 500 block of North Main Street. 

Police say the pair went to the 38-year old victim’s residence to steal a handgun. 

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

