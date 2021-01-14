Advertisement

No winner in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot was worth at least $550 million and grew to an estimated $640 million without a winner.

Numbers for Wednesday night’s Powerball were: 4-19-23-25-49 and a Powerball of 14, with the next drawing Saturday.

The Powerball prize drawing was only a day after no one won a $625 million Mega Millions jackpot, causing that prize to grow to $750 million ahead of the next drawing on Friday night.

It’s been months since anyone has matched all six numbers and won either jackpot.

The odds of winning jackpots are 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball and one in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.

Both games are played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

