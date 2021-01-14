Advertisement

Northwestern plays host to DWU in GPAC doubleheader in Orange City

Red Raiders sweep Tigers in college basketball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Northwestern Red Raiders went after a sweep of the DWU Tigers in a GPAC doubleheader in Orange City Wednesday night. The DWU women led at half-time but the Red Raiders defense took over after intermission, holding the visitors to just 16 points in a 66-46 win. Emilee Danner and Molly Schany each had 12 points for Northwestern and Matti Reiner had a game-high 16 for DWU. The Tigers drop to 9-6 and the Red Raiders improved to 8-8.

In the men’s game, the Tigers were looking to start a new win streak after losing to Midland over the weekend. That snapped a 13-game win streak for Matt Wilber’s 18th-ranked team. But this is a tough place for visiting teams to win and that proved true again Wednesday night as the Red Raiders were 86-73 winners with great balance. Trent Hilbrands and Alex Van Kalsbeek each had 19 points, Craig Sterk 17 points and Jay Small 14 points to improve to 12-5. Koln Oppold had 20 for the Tigers who are now 13-3.

