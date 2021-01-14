Advertisement

Real Estate listing down during buyers market

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In 2020 interest rates on many things dropped, one of which was real estate.

Those lower interest rates encouraged many to look into buying homes... which dried out the housing market.

“Those interest rates are so low, that the buyers became active and inventory started becoming gradually more scarce as more buyers wanted to become homeowners,” said Wayne Mortrude, real estate broker at landmark realty and Auction

In a buyer’s market, there is not enough supply to keep up with the demand.

This can also make it harder for some to put their house on the market.

“So, listings are down prominently because we got people a little bit afraid of where they are going to move to next. If they sell, they got to find something to buy and they know they’re going to sell fast if they list their homes so that keeps people a little bit nervous about where to go next,” said Lisa Towney, Owner and broker at Re/Max Professionals.

Despite the low number of listings, real estate brokers believe that as winter ends, they will see more homes up for sale.

“As the market continues to unfold with new inventory, we will see that spark in new listings is right around the corner. Our temperature continue to maintain and less snow. People are going to be out and active and it’s just a matter of a couple weeks and we will see some more inventory come out,” said Towny.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josue Emmanuel Hernandez
Police say man arrested in Sioux Falls pursuit is suspect in December homicide
In this Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 file photo, people walk with their luggage through a deserted...
US to require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Moderna vaccine (File photo)
Vaccine to be made available to high-risk South Dakotans next week

Latest News

Minn. Gov. Tim Walz (file photo)
Gov. Walz activates National Guard for Minnesota Capitol security
Credit: Meghan Archer, Great Outdoor Store
Ideas from Great Outdoor Store to get outside during the winter
Christopher Morales
Sioux City man charged in New Year’s shooting that killed 1
Jose Carlos Gil Morales Acevedo (left), Luis Javier Perez-Melendez (right)
Mitchell homicide suspects to make first court appearance Thursday
What to do during the winter from Great Outdoor Store
Winter ideas from Great Outdoor Store