Sioux City man charged in New Year’s shooting that killed 1

Christopher Morales
Christopher Morales(Sioux City Police Dept.)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa - A Sioux City man has been charged with first-degree murder in a New Year’s shooting that left one person dead and three other people injured.

Christopher Morales was charged Wednesday in the death of 18-year-old Mia Kritis.

Prosecutors say Morales forced a person to go into the home where a New Year’s party was being held. He and others than allegedly fired at least 27 shots shots into the house, killing Kritis and wounding three juveniles.

Morales also was charged with going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. He is being held on $1 million bond.

