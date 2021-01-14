Sioux Falls man accused of robbing man in wheelchair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after police say he offered to help a man in a wheelchair, then robbed him.

Forty-one-year-old Daniel Choladem is charged with second-degree robbery, police spokesperson Sam Clemens said.

Clemens said Choladem saw the 61-year-old victim leave a liquor store in central Sioux Falls Wednesday afternoon. Choladem asked the victim if he would like to be pushed anywhere. After helping the man to the requested area, Choladem asked if he had any cigars. As the victim reached into his pocket, Clemens said Choladem grabbed his money then fled.

Police caught Choladem a few blocks away, according to Clemens. No one was hurt during the incident.

