South Dakota National Guard troops called up for potential deployment to Washington D.C.

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - Soldiers and Airmen of the South Dakota National Guard and Air Guard are being called up for potential deployment to Washington D.C.

The South Dakota Broadcasters Association confirmed Thursday than an unknown number of SDNG personnel are being assembled into a military Task Force, the purpose of which hasn’t been publicly divulged.

Gov. Kristi Noem’s spokesperson Ian Fury confirmed the call up to SDBA, but did not answer questions regarding the size of the Task Force, its authorized mission, or potential deployment location.

Fury says, “for operational security reasons, specific names of units, number of members and mission specifics will not be released.”

Noem’s office does confirm the Task Force is being made up from units statewide, not any one specific company or battalion.

Privately, several members of the 235th Military Police Company based in Rapid City and Sioux Falls say they preparing to deploy to the District of Columbia ahead of next week’s Presidential Inaugural.

Some Pentagon reports indicate more than 20,000 troops will be securing the nation’s capital, more than four times the number currently deployed in Afghanistan.

Earlier Thursday, the Iowa National Guard announced it is sending 250 soldiers to the U.S. Capitol after officials called for additional support for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next Wednesday.

