Advertisement

South Dakota National Guard troops called up for potential deployment to Washington D.C.

(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - Soldiers and Airmen of the South Dakota National Guard and Air Guard are being called up for potential deployment to Washington D.C.

The South Dakota Broadcasters Association confirmed Thursday than an unknown number of SDNG personnel are being assembled into a military Task Force, the purpose of which hasn’t been publicly divulged.

Gov. Kristi Noem’s spokesperson Ian Fury confirmed the call up to SDBA, but did not answer questions regarding the size of the Task Force, its authorized mission, or potential deployment location.

Fury says, “for operational security reasons, specific names of units, number of members and mission specifics will not be released.”

Noem’s office does confirm the Task Force is being made up from units statewide, not any one specific company or battalion.

Privately, several members of the 235th Military Police Company based in Rapid City and Sioux Falls say they preparing to deploy to the District of Columbia ahead of next week’s Presidential Inaugural.

Some Pentagon reports indicate more than 20,000 troops will be securing the nation’s capital, more than four times the number currently deployed in Afghanistan.

Earlier Thursday, the Iowa National Guard announced it is sending 250 soldiers to the U.S. Capitol after officials called for additional support for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josue Emmanuel Hernandez
Police say man arrested in Sioux Falls pursuit is suspect in December homicide
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Officials in Hamlin County are asking for people to be cautious out on the ice this winter,...
Groups raise donations for family after loss at Lake Poinsett
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
In this Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 file photo, people walk with their luggage through a deserted...
US to require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test

Latest News

Snow Removals
Crews work to prepare for snow removal
Crews battling apartment complex fire in Pierre, residents evacuated.
Crews battling apartment complex fire in Pierre, residents evacuated
No fans for 2021 Summit League tournaments, Sioux Falls businesses discuss economic impact
No fans for 2021 Summit League tournaments, Sioux Falls businesses discuss economic impact
Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in northwest Pierre Thursday night.
Crews respond to apartment fire in Pierre
The Men’s and Women's Summit League basketball tournaments will play on for the 13th year in...
No fans for 2021 Summit League tournaments, Sioux Falls businesses discuss economic impact