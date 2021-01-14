Strong winds overturning trailers, campers on I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say powerful winds are creating difficult driving conditions on Interstate 90, overturning some vehicles and trailers with high profiles.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted Thursday afternoon, urging people to rethink driving conditions until the winds die down.

The tweet included four pictures of overturned trailers - including three semi trailers and one camper pulled by a pickup. It did not specify exactly where these accidents took place.

Strong winds swept across South Dakota into Minnesota and Iowa Thursday as a winter weather system moved into the region. The National Weather Service has recorded gusts of over 50 miles per hour in central and eastern South Dakota. Snow began moving into parts of the region Thursday afternoon, likely making driving conditions worse.

Extremely high winds are causing very difficult driving conditions along 1 90 for high profile vehicles. Wind continue into tomorrow. Please rethink your driving decisions until the winds die down! #keepSDsafe pic.twitter.com/wT7H2Ew3Jo — SD Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) January 14, 2021

