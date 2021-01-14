Advertisement

Strong winds overturning trailers, campers on I-90

Strong winds overturned a camper on I90 Thursday, along with several other high-profile...
Strong winds overturned a camper on I90 Thursday, along with several other high-profile vehicles and trailers.(South Dakota Highway Patrol)
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say powerful winds are creating difficult driving conditions on Interstate 90, overturning some vehicles and trailers with high profiles.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted Thursday afternoon, urging people to rethink driving conditions until the winds die down.

The tweet included four pictures of overturned trailers - including three semi trailers and one camper pulled by a pickup. It did not specify exactly where these accidents took place.

Strong winds swept across South Dakota into Minnesota and Iowa Thursday as a winter weather system moved into the region. The National Weather Service has recorded gusts of over 50 miles per hour in central and eastern South Dakota. Snow began moving into parts of the region Thursday afternoon, likely making driving conditions worse.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josue Emmanuel Hernandez
Police say man arrested in Sioux Falls pursuit is suspect in December homicide
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Officials in Hamlin County are asking for people to be cautious out on the ice this winter,...
Groups raise donations for family after loss at Lake Poinsett
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
In this Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 file photo, people walk with their luggage through a deserted...
US to require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test

Latest News

Snow Removals
Crews work to prepare for snow removal
Crews battling apartment complex fire in Pierre, residents evacuated.
Crews battling apartment complex fire in Pierre, residents evacuated
No fans for 2021 Summit League tournaments, Sioux Falls businesses discuss economic impact
No fans for 2021 Summit League tournaments, Sioux Falls businesses discuss economic impact
Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in northwest Pierre Thursday night.
Crews respond to apartment fire in Pierre
The Men’s and Women's Summit League basketball tournaments will play on for the 13th year in...
No fans for 2021 Summit League tournaments, Sioux Falls businesses discuss economic impact