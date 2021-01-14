Vern Eide opens boat dealership in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Vern Eide has opened a new location in Sioux Falls - though in a first for the car dealership, it’s selling boats.

The new storefront is located on the east side, in the old Shopko building.

Vern Eide Marine has everything someone needs to get on the water, from fishing boats to pontoons.

We’ve been told over and over throughout the past year to social distance, and many people turned to the outdoors for fun and recreation.

“Our Motoplex division really saw an explosion in stuff like ATV’s, UTV’s, Jet Skis, people wanted to get outside and do stuff,” Vern Eide Web Director Tom Borchard said. “So that really kind of reinforced to us that people are looking for stuff to do, and what a better way to get away from everybody else than on a boat on the lake.”

It may seem a bit early to be shopping for a boat, but Borchard says, now is actually a great time.

“You wouldn’t believe it, because it’s so cold out right now, but this is the time of year in which people are looking for boats because they are wanting to get ready for the summer and be able to spend it on the lake,” Borchard said.

What’s on the showroom floor currently isn’t the final product. Once fully stocked, It will feature 30 to 40 watercraft.

“It’s incredibly exciting, the buzz that we’ve been getting, we hadn’t even opened our doors last weekend and we had people coming in here, they want to come in here and see the boats,” Borchard said.

Vern Eide Marine will soon be hosting an open house to celebrate the new location, though a date hasn’t been set yet.

To view Vern Eide Marine’s full inventory, visit their website and Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.