Wind, Rain, and Snow Today

Highs Cooling Off
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - High Wind Warnings and Winter Storm Watches will be in effect across parts of the region as we head through Thursday and Friday.

Any light rain and snow will come to an end this morning across eastern parts of the the region. The wind will continue to howl for most of us. We’ll have wind gusts in between 50 and 60 mph for most of us. Chances of light snow will start to increase later this afternoon in northeastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. That light snow will spread across the region later tonight. Coupled with the wind, and we’ll see reduced visibility across the region.

The strong wind will remain through the first half of Friday as the precipitation and the wind gradually dies down throughout Friday evening. The highest snowfall accumulation will be found in northeastern South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota where 3 to 6 inches will be possible. Around Sioux Falls, 2 to 4 inches will be possible. Further west you go, the snow amounts will diminish.

The weekend will feature extra cloud cover on Saturday with some clearing beginning to occur on Sunday. We’ll stay dry through the weekend with a chance for some light snow moving in on Monday. That will be our only precipitation chance heading into next week as temperatures begin to fall to the upper teens/lower 20′s for highs by next Friday.

