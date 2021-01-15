Augie wrestlers fall at Mankato 25-13

MANKATO, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana wrestling team suffered its first loss of the season Thursday night inside the Taylor Center to the No. 12-ranked Minnesota State Mavericks. The Vikings move to 1-1 on the season with four NSIC duals remaining before regionals and nationals.

Senior Brandon Carroll logged Augustana’s first win of the night and his first win of the season in the 133 pound bout. The Sioux Falls, South Dakota, native took his opponent down and recorded two near-fall points before being awarded a penalty point to take a commanding 5-1 lead into the third period. After a couple of escapes, Carroll won the match with a 7-3 score.

Junior Dylan Schuck recorded Augustana’s next victory in the 165 pound bout with a convincing 14-5 major decision. Schuck logged three takedowns, a reversal and four near-fall points in the win.

Sophomore Steven Hajas moved to 2-0 on the season and recorded Augustana’s last victory of the night with a fall at 2:45 to move the final dual score to 25-13.

Full Results

125: Trenton McManus (MSU) wins a 14-6 major decision vs. John Babineau (AU) | 4-0 MSU

133: Brandon Carroll (AU) wins 7-3 decision vs. Brock Luthens (MSU) | 4-3 MSU

141: Kolbe O’Brien (MSU) wins via a 7-3 decision vs. Jack Huffman (AU) | 7-3 MSU

149: Kyle Rathman (MSU) wins via a 7-5 decision vs. Hunter Burnett (AU) | 10-3 MSU

157: Cooper Siebrecht (MSU) wins via a 3-2 decision vs. Tyler Wagener (AU) | 13-3 MSU

165: Dylan Schuck (AU) wins via a 14-5 major decision vs. Michael Smith (MSU) | 13-7 MSU

174: Trevor Turriff (MSU) wins a 5-3 decision vs. Cade Mueller (AU) | 16-7 MSU

184: Dylan Butts (MSU) wins via a 4-0 decision vs. Jackson Sweeney (AU) | 19-7 MSU

197: Matthew Blome (MSU) wins via fall at 1:45 vs. Daniel Bishop (AU) | 25-7 MSU

285: Steven Hajas (AU) wins via fall at 2:45 vs. David Griffet (MSU) | 25-13 MSU

Up Next

The Vikings are back in action next Thursday at 7 p.m. inside the Elmen Center where they will host the No. 1-ranked and defending national champion St. Cloud State Huskies.

Recap courtesy Augustana Athletics

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.