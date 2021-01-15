Advertisement

Corsica Stickney girls off to another fast start

Jaguars picking up where they left off in March
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORSICA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We’ve already profiled one of the top players in the state from Winner, Bella Swedlund. She brought her Warriors into Thursday night’s showdown at Corsica with only one loss. But the Jaguars also have a great player in Avery Broughton who was an Athlete of the Week last year and they also have a terrific team that was on it’s way to a possible state title when COVID 19 stopped everything in March.

This year’s team hasn’t missed a beat as they try to finish what they started from a year ago. Head coach Lorisa Broughton says, ”Pretty good. We’ve picked up where we left off last year. We have good balance. A lot of girls who know how to play the game and it shows. So we’re off to a pretty good start just based on that.”

Sophomore Avery Broughton agrees, ”We definitely have some girls who like to work hard in the off season and go shoot around at the gym. And we have some girls that last year came off the bench that have really stepped up this year into a more dominant playing role which has really helped us just get into the flow of where we left off last year.”

The Jags came into the game with Winner Thursday night with a perfect record in 8 starts with only one of those games in the single digits. And while they do have balance, it’s the play of the sophomore Broughton that leads the way. Much like Matthew Mors, it feels like she’s been playing at the varsity level forever and she still has 2-1/2 years left.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josue Emmanuel Hernandez
Police say man arrested in Sioux Falls pursuit is suspect in December homicide
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Officials in Hamlin County are asking for people to be cautious out on the ice this winter,...
Groups raise donations for family after loss at Lake Poinsett
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
In this Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 file photo, people walk with their luggage through a deserted...
US to require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test

Latest News

Stampede win overtime thriller over Sioux City
Stampede rally to beat Muskies in overtime in first of 3 straight games with rival
Winner girls behind Swedlund and Bertam hand Jaguars first loss in battle of top teams in South...
Swedlund and Bertram lead Winner past unbeaten Corsica-Stickney Thursday night
SF Christian girls edge Tea Area 50-49 Thursday afternoon
SF Christian edges Tea Area 50-49 in girls basketball
Augie wrestlers fall at Mankato 25-13
Augie wrestlers fall at Mankato 25-13