Corsica Stickney girls off to another fast start

CORSICA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We’ve already profiled one of the top players in the state from Winner, Bella Swedlund. She brought her Warriors into Thursday night’s showdown at Corsica with only one loss. But the Jaguars also have a great player in Avery Broughton who was an Athlete of the Week last year and they also have a terrific team that was on it’s way to a possible state title when COVID 19 stopped everything in March.

This year’s team hasn’t missed a beat as they try to finish what they started from a year ago. Head coach Lorisa Broughton says, ”Pretty good. We’ve picked up where we left off last year. We have good balance. A lot of girls who know how to play the game and it shows. So we’re off to a pretty good start just based on that.”

Sophomore Avery Broughton agrees, ”We definitely have some girls who like to work hard in the off season and go shoot around at the gym. And we have some girls that last year came off the bench that have really stepped up this year into a more dominant playing role which has really helped us just get into the flow of where we left off last year.”

The Jags came into the game with Winner Thursday night with a perfect record in 8 starts with only one of those games in the single digits. And while they do have balance, it’s the play of the sophomore Broughton that leads the way. Much like Matthew Mors, it feels like she’s been playing at the varsity level forever and she still has 2-1/2 years left.

