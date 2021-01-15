Advertisement

Crews battling apartment complex fire in Pierre, residents evacuated

Crews battling apartment complex fire in Pierre, residents evacuated.
Crews battling apartment complex fire in Pierre, residents evacuated.(Dakota News Now)
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Crews in Pierre worked through the night Thursday battling a fire at the Edgewater Apartment complex.

Dakota News Now has confirmed that this complex is in the area of Edgewater Drive and West Second Street off Capitol Avenue.

We are told Red Cross was on scene, along with roughly 100 firefighters. Residents of the apartment complex have been evacuated to a nearby church.

There are no details yet if anyone was injured.

We expect to have more on this story as it develops. Stay with Dakota News Now for the latest.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josue Emmanuel Hernandez
Police say man arrested in Sioux Falls pursuit is suspect in December homicide
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Officials in Hamlin County are asking for people to be cautious out on the ice this winter,...
Groups raise donations for family after loss at Lake Poinsett
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
In this Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 file photo, people walk with their luggage through a deserted...
US to require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test

Latest News

Snow Removals
Crews work to prepare for snow removal
No fans for 2021 Summit League tournaments, Sioux Falls businesses discuss economic impact
No fans for 2021 Summit League tournaments, Sioux Falls businesses discuss economic impact
Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in northwest Pierre Thursday night.
Crews respond to apartment fire in Pierre
The Men’s and Women's Summit League basketball tournaments will play on for the 13th year in...
No fans for 2021 Summit League tournaments, Sioux Falls businesses discuss economic impact