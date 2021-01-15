Crews battling apartment complex fire in Pierre, residents evacuated.

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Crews in Pierre worked through the night Thursday battling a fire at the Edgewater Apartment complex.

Dakota News Now has confirmed that this complex is in the area of Edgewater Drive and West Second Street off Capitol Avenue.

We are told Red Cross was on scene, along with roughly 100 firefighters. Residents of the apartment complex have been evacuated to a nearby church.

There are no details yet if anyone was injured.

We expect to have more on this story as it develops. Stay with Dakota News Now for the latest.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.