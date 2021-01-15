Advertisement

Crews respond to apartment fire in Pierre

Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in northwest Pierre Thursday night.
Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in northwest Pierre Thursday night.(Dakota News Now)
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in northwest Pierre Thursday night.

Emergency crews responded to the fire at an apartment complex near Edgewater Drive and W. Capitol Avenue. The red cross is helping those displaced by the fire. All residents were evacuated safely. Officials say around 100 interagency firefighters were on-scene.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story.

