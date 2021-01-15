Crews work to prepare for snow removal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Members of the Sioux Falls street maintenance crews have been hard at work since 7:30 a.m.

Getting trucks filled with salt and plows hooked up, ready to clear the streets of snow tonight and tomorrow.

“It’s kind of one of these things we really got to watch it close because we don’t want to put hardly any material out as far as salt because that’ll just make that snow stick to the streets. The wind is kind of helping us out before getting a little bit of moisture to dry those streets out. once that snow comes, it basically blows right off the streets,” said Dustin Hansen, Street Operations Manager.

It’s not just members of the street maintenance crew that have been preparing for the snow, but also snow removal companies.

Jeremy: “We kind of watch what the weather is going to do a week out, you can’t trust it at that point, but it kind of gives us a general idea of what’s going on. Then throughout the week you kind of monitor it and see how it goes. Once it hits, we kind of have an idea of what we are going to get, but with the wind it always changes,” said Jeremy Fink. President of Absolute Green.

While there is only expected to be a few inches of snow, what can make snow removal difficult tonight and tomorrow is the strong winds.

“Wind is the worse. You know an 8-inch fluff snow is easier than a 2-inch wet heavy, wind driven snow. In snow removal we hate the wind. That’s like the number 1 thing. We play with it and go with it and mother nature is going to do what she wants,” said Fink.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.