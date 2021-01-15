Advertisement

Federal judge orders IHS to release report on abusive doctor

Stanley Patrick Weber, file photo
Stanley Patrick Weber, file photo(KEVN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. - A federal judge has ordered Indian Health Services to release a report investigating how one of its doctors was able to sexually abuse boys on Indian reservations in South Dakota and Montana.

Stanley Patrick Weber, the former pediatrician, was sentenced last year for sexual abuse he committed on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. Weber was also convicted of similar crimes against boys on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Montana.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Indian Health Services commissioned a report on how the agency failed to protect Indigenous children from the doctor, but declined requests to release the report publicly.

