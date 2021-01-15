Majority of Americans want Trump removed from office
Trump’s overall approval rating stands at 29%
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(CNN) – A new poll indicates a slim majority of Americans want President Donald Trump removed from office.
The survey comes from the Pew Research Center.
Of those asked, 54% said it would be better for the country if Trump were removed, leaving Vice President Mike Pence to finish the last few days of his term.
Just over half, 52%, believe the president bears a lot of responsibility for the violence and destruction committed by some of his supporters at the U.S. Capitol.
According to the poll, Trump’s overall approval rating stands at 29%.
That’s the lowest in Pew’s tracking of views on his presidency.
More than two-thirds, 68%, disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job as president.
Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.