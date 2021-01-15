Man killed in car vs. semi crash near Watertown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 21-year-old man is dead after authorities say his car hit a semi truck head-on just outside of Watertown.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. Friday on Highway 20 a quarter-mile northwest of town, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say a Ford Focus headed west drifted across the center line and collided head-on with a semi truck headed the opposite way. Both vehicles went into the ditch.

The man driving the car died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The 57-year-old man driving the semi was not hurt. Troopers say both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Highway 20 was closed for over three hours Friday morning as authorities investigated the scene.

