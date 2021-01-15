New affordable apartment development coming to downtown Sioux Falls
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new apartment project is set to bring more affordable housing to downtown Sioux Falls.
Prescot Place Apartments will be built on a vacant property at S. 2nd Avenue and E. 13th Street, SiouxFalls.Business reports.
The project will include 39 one-bedroom units and seven two-bedroom units. Legacy Development, which is developing the project, says the goal is to offer a majority of the units at under $1,000 a month.
Read more about the development, including when it’s scheduled to be completed, at the SiouxFalls.Business website.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.