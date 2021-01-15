New podcast based out of Sioux Falls features local artists

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first episode of Midtown Coffee Radio Hour was released in December. Another episode will be released Sunday. It’s called “New Year, New Brew.” The Stai Family Band will be featured musical guests.

The episodes are released monthly and will feature various local actors, comedians, and entertainers of all kinds. The House Blend Band will also play music throughout each episode.

You can connect to the podcast here.

