Noem blames Capitol insurrection on lack of civics education

Gov. Kristi Noem (file photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem blames an inadequate education in American civics as the root cause of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

In a column, she makes no mention of President Donald Trump’s role in the attack that sent Congress into hiding. The Republican governor is a close ally of the president and campaigned for him across the country.

The governor calls the storming of the Capitol appalling and “horrible to watch.” But she did not address Trump’s false allegations for weeks that the election had been stolen nor his rhetoric at a rally in Washington right before his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol, leaving five people dead.

