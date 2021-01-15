Advertisement

Pilot makes emergency landing on Illinois highway’s median

‘It was the best possible outcome’
The pilot was not injured when he landed the single-engine plane Wednesday night onto...
The pilot was not injured when he landed the single-engine plane Wednesday night onto Interstate 57′s median in Williamson County.(Source: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (AP) — The pilot of a more than 60-year-old plane successfully landed the vintage aircraft onto a southern Illinois highway’s median after it lost engine power, state police said.

The pilot was not injured when he landed the single-engine plane Wednesday night onto Interstate 57′s median in Williamson County, about six miles (9.7 kilometers) south of Marion.

Illinois State Police said Thursday the pilot was the only occupant of the aircraft, which sustained minor damage in the landing about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of Carbondale. Northbound lanes of I-57 were closed while the plane was removed from the highway.

Emergency Plane Landing On 1/13/2021 at approximately 8:34 p.m., a single engine Cessna plane lost engine power and...

Posted by Illinois State Police District 13 DuQuoin on Thursday, January 14, 2021

Pilot Kent Cook said he was flying the 1958 Cessna 175 Skylark from Union City, Tennessee, to Lincoln, Illinois, when he made the emergency landing.

“It was the best possible outcome,” he told the Peoria Journal Star.

Cook said he was about one-half hour into the flight when he realized there was a problem with the vintage four-seat plane, which he was transporting as part of his Lacon-based business, Kilo Aviation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
UPDATE: I-29, I-90 reopening Friday morning
Officials in Hamlin County are asking for people to be cautious out on the ice this winter,...
Groups raise donations for family after loss at Lake Poinsett
Strong winds overturned a camper on I90 Thursday, along with several other high-profile...
Strong winds overturning trailers, campers on I-90
South Dakota National Guard troops called up for potential deployment to Washington D.C.

Latest News

This 2015 photo provided by Shawn Nolan Chief, Capital Habeas Unit Community Federal Defender...
Man convicted in 3 killings to be last executed under Trump
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Anger in states over pace of COVID-19 vaccine allotments
Man killed in car vs. semi crash near Watertown
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., displays the signed article of impeachment against...
Timing of Trump trial uncertain as Pelosi gives no clues
SDSU campus, file photo.
SDSU investigating report of discrimination at residence hall