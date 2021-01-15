Pipestone Area Schools deal with winter weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As another major storm storm moves across the Midwest some schools are unsure what their snow days may look like. Pipestone Area Schools plans to close as normal, just like in years past.

The Pipestone School District has already closed once this year, and closed early again today.

Just like many other schools, Pipestone is currently using a hybrid learning plan. This includes part in-person learning and part at home learning. The main difference is they will not have distance learning on snow days.

“It’s a better deal for us right now all the way around. For our students and staff to just take it as an actual snow day,” said Pipestone principal Cory Strasser.

Administrators have a lot to consider prior to calling off school. This includes taking into account what the buses can do safely as well as the need to provide lunch to students.

The school is prepared to make the switch to distance learning for snow days, if the Midwest begins to see a large amount of snow days.

“Our kids know what to do and our staff will still deliver quality instruction,” Strasser said.

Only time will tell what Mother Nature will have in store for us this winter.

