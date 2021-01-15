Advertisement

Portions of I-29, I-90 closing due to blizzard conditions

(WIBW)
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Begining at 10 p.m. Thursday, the South Dakota Departments of Transportation and Public Safety will be closing down Interstate 29 from the North Dakota border to the Iowa border and Interstate 90 from Sioux Falls to the Minnesota border.

The DOT advises that portions of I-90 around and west of Sioux Falls will likely be posted as No Travel Advised with the possibility of a closure if conditions warrant.

Snow accumulations up to 5 inches or more and sustained winds up to 60 mph will make travel hazardous to impossible during the overnight hours.

Snow, ice, and wind today have already made travel conditions hazardous in many locations along the I-29 corridor. Heavy drifting is also expected with this system.

Many highways are ice-covered, snow-packed, and slippery, and visibilities range from one-eighth of a mile to zero.

Travel is being strongly discouraged across much of eastern South Dakota well into Friday.

Drivers trying to avoid the closures are reminded that state highways and county roads will not be any better and may likely be worse.

Travelers are reminded that SDDOT crews will plow until early evening hours as conditions allow, and it is safe for the drivers.

After that, winter maintenance will be suspended and will resume about 5 a.m. the next morning, weather permitting.

With the forecasted snow totals and continued high winds, it will take some time for crews to get roads clear and open again.

