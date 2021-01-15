Advertisement

Postal Service temporarily removes Pierre collection boxes as precautionary security measure

File photo.
File photo.(KMVT)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The United States Postal Service will temporarily remove some postal boxes in Pierre ahead of “potential upcoming civil events.”

The USPS on Friday issued a release saying it will temporarily remove three postal boxes as a “precautionary security measure” to protect postal property, employees and the public. In addition, the post office located at 225 S. Pierre St. will close the P.O. box section at noon Saturday.

While the USPS did not identify a specific event, the timing coincides with a potential protests during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony next week.

The FBI recently warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals during the inauguration as supporters of President Donald Trump protest the results of the presidential election.

A group of pro-Trump supporters gathered at the Capitol in Pierre to protest on Jan. 6 as Congress met to certify Biden’s victory. Unlike events at the U.S. Capitol, the protest in Pierre remained peaceful.

A list of alternative collection boxes or service points is available on the USPS website.

