SDSU investigating report of discrimination at residence hall

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University officials say they are looking into an allegation of “discrimination and harassment” that took place Thursday at a residence hall on campus.

A release from the university states the report of discrimination was directed toward a student living in the building, but did not provide any other details about the incident.

An SDSU football player tweeted a photo Thursday night showing an explicit message including the n-word smeared on a bathroom mirror, though university officials would not confirm if this was the incident that prompted the investigation.

SDSU spokesperson Mike Lochrem said he could not comment on an ongoing investigation.

“SDSU does not tolerate incidents involving discrimination and harassment,” the statement from the university said.

School officials are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 605-688-4128, or make an anonymous report online.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.