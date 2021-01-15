Advertisement

SF Christian edges Tea Area 50-49 in girls basketball

Chargers behind Lems edge Titans
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 5th-ranked SF Christian girls made an early trip to Tea Area Thursday to try and get the varsity game in before the storm with a 4:15 tip-off. And it turned into quite a game with the Chargers edging the Titans 50-49. Ellie Lems paced the offense with 21 points for SFC and Katie Vasecka had 18 in the losing cause for Tea Area. Olivia Ritter also showed off her unlimited range with 14 points as Tea trailed by 10 twice and made a great game out of it.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josue Emmanuel Hernandez
Police say man arrested in Sioux Falls pursuit is suspect in December homicide
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Officials in Hamlin County are asking for people to be cautious out on the ice this winter,...
Groups raise donations for family after loss at Lake Poinsett
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
In this Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 file photo, people walk with their luggage through a deserted...
US to require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test

Latest News

Stampede win overtime thriller over Sioux City
Stampede rally to beat Muskies in overtime in first of 3 straight games with rival
Winner girls behind Swedlund and Bertam hand Jaguars first loss in battle of top teams in South...
Swedlund and Bertram lead Winner past unbeaten Corsica-Stickney Thursday night
Corsica-Stickney girls off to another fast start
Corsica Stickney girls off to another fast start
Augie wrestlers fall at Mankato 25-13
Augie wrestlers fall at Mankato 25-13