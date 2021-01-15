SF Christian edges Tea Area 50-49 in girls basketball

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 5th-ranked SF Christian girls made an early trip to Tea Area Thursday to try and get the varsity game in before the storm with a 4:15 tip-off. And it turned into quite a game with the Chargers edging the Titans 50-49. Ellie Lems paced the offense with 21 points for SFC and Katie Vasecka had 18 in the losing cause for Tea Area. Olivia Ritter also showed off her unlimited range with 14 points as Tea trailed by 10 twice and made a great game out of it.

