Advertisement

Sioux Falls primed for economic boom in 2021 and beyond

Greater Sioux falls Chamber of Commerce
Greater Sioux falls Chamber of Commerce(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The pandemic was a lowlight in 2020 and remains prevalent in the early portion of 2021. Greater Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Jeff Griffin had his work cut out for him when he accepted his new leadership position at the beginning of 2020. He has worked with leaders from chambers of commerce across the country and identifies Sioux Falls as one of the best locations nationally.

“The major strength, which is why I was so attracted to coming to Sioux Falls, falls under our forward Sioux Falls umbrella,” said Griffen. “It helps to unify the work that we do.”

Griffen highlights that larger corporations are attracted to the business leadership in Sioux Falls, and that is part of the reason for over $900 million in building permits being sold.

That set a new record.

South Dakota is also becoming a hot destination for people looking for work, city leaders paid off $30 million in debt, and now the focus should be on attracting and growing workforces.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Man killed in car vs. semi crash near Watertown
UPDATE: I-29, I-90 reopening Friday morning
Officials in Hamlin County are asking for people to be cautious out on the ice this winter,...
Groups raise donations for family after loss at Lake Poinsett

Latest News

Gov Noem's tweet on education
Noem planning 900,000 dollar budget for education reform
Department of Transportation’s interstate closure process
Department of Transportation’s interstate closure process
During winter storms, the snow can really pile up. So There's something the U.S. postal service...
Mail carriers weather the storm
Department of Transportation’s interstate closure process
Department of Transportation’s interstate closure process
One of the buildings in the Edgewater Apartment complex burnt down Thursday night, and was a...
Fires ravage Pierre, destroy apartment building