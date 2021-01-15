Sioux Falls primed for economic boom in 2021 and beyond

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The pandemic was a lowlight in 2020 and remains prevalent in the early portion of 2021. Greater Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Jeff Griffin had his work cut out for him when he accepted his new leadership position at the beginning of 2020. He has worked with leaders from chambers of commerce across the country and identifies Sioux Falls as one of the best locations nationally.

“The major strength, which is why I was so attracted to coming to Sioux Falls, falls under our forward Sioux Falls umbrella,” said Griffen. “It helps to unify the work that we do.”

Griffen highlights that larger corporations are attracted to the business leadership in Sioux Falls, and that is part of the reason for over $900 million in building permits being sold.

That set a new record.

South Dakota is also becoming a hot destination for people looking for work, city leaders paid off $30 million in debt, and now the focus should be on attracting and growing workforces.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.